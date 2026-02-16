Former APCC President Bhupen Borah Resigns From Congress

GUWAHATI: In a significant political development, former Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah on Monday resigned from the party.

Confirming his resignation from the Congress party, Mr Borah told reporters, “I have sent my resignation to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. I have informed the central leadership of the party about the functioning of the party. I have explained everything in my resignation letter. I have apprised him as to how and who is running the party affairs in the state.”

He also clarified that he was not retiring from politics. Former Assam Congress president Mr Borah was currently the chairman of the Assam Congress campaign committee for the forthcoming assembly polls in the state.

Soon after Mr Borah’s resignation, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters that if Mr Borah desires to join BJP , he would welcome him. “Mr Borah is a religious person. He resigned due to two reasons---first because of growing domination of Rockybul Hussain in the party and second, unsatisfactory reply of Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on charges of his Pakistan connections. This is what I have seen in the resignation letter.”

Announcing that he would visit Mr Borah’s residence on Tuesday, the chief minister said, “If he desires to join BJP I will facilitate a safe constituency from my party to contest assembly elections.”

He said, “I knew long back that Mr Borah who hails from a modest and simple family will not be able to sustain for a long time in the Congress party where only those who come from some dynasty can survive. See---leader of opposition Debabrata Saikia and Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, both happen to be the sons of former chief ministers.”

Mr Sarma also predicted that no proud Hindu would continue to be the part of the Congress party in Assam in the next five years. “I am telling you that the days are not far when the Azan will be given from the office of the Congress party. No proud Hindu will continue in the Congress party. The Congress party is in the grip of leaders like Rockybul Hussain, Asif Nazar, Abdul Rahim and Imran Masood. They have sent a team of minority leaders led by Imran Masood to select candidates in Hindu dominated Upper Assam,” said the chief minister while asserting that some more Congress MLAs would quit the Congress party.

“Some Congress MLAs had come to me to resign but I have advised them not to resign as there is election for three Rajya sabha seats in the state,” said Mr Sarma who reiterated that there would be no Hindu leader in the Congress party by 2029.