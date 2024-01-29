Former APCC Chief P. Narsa Reddy Passes Away at 92

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and former Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief P Narsa Reddy passed away at the age of 92 in Hyderabad on Monday, according to a statement from the party.

Reddy had served as MLA, MP, MLC and State Cabinet Minister in undivided Andhra Pradesh. He also served as PCC president in United Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee.

Telangana Chief Minister and TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy conveyed his condolences to Reddy's family.

"The death of former PCC president Narsa Reddy is a huge loss for the Congress party. I pray to God that his soul rest in peace. My deepest condolences to his family members," Revanth Reddy wrote on social media platform X.

Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponam Prabhakar, Jupalli Krishna Rao and others also conveyed their condolences.

The mortal remains of the late Narsa Reddy will be brought to Gandhi Bhavan, the party's headquarters in Hyderabad, for the public to pay their last respects. Later today, his last rites will be held at Mahaprasthanam at Jubilee Hills, the Congress Public Relation Officer said.

Reddy was born on September 22, 1931 in Nirmal, Adilabad district in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, now in Telangana.

He completed his higher education from Osmania University.