Forest officials nab two poachers in Mahabubabad

Warangal: Forest officials have detained two poachers who trapped animals by laying electric wires in the forests, and seized 15 kg of steel binding wire from them at Ootla village in Gudur mandal of Mahabubabad district.



According to forest beat officer Sumalatha, the two poachers were Lavudya Krishna and Sabavathu Danjya, both residents of Ootla village.

As part of a Catch the Trap Drive, forest teams were on an intensive patrolling in the Gudur forest region. They found steel binding wire that was laid and connected to an electric pole.

Two persons on the spot were questioned. “They confessed that they committed the offence and hunted one wild pig through electrocution. They cooked and ate the meat.”

The two were arrested and a case was registered against them under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.