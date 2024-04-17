Top
Home » Nation

Forest officials nab two poachers in Mahabubabad

Nation
DC Correspondent
17 April 2024 6:49 AM GMT
Forest officials nab two poachers in Mahabubabad
x
Forest officials nab two poachers in Mahabubabad (Representative image)

Warangal: Forest officials have detained two poachers who trapped animals by laying electric wires in the forests, and seized 15 kg of steel binding wire from them at Ootla village in Gudur mandal of Mahabubabad district.

According to forest beat officer Sumalatha, the two poachers were Lavudya Krishna and Sabavathu Danjya, both residents of Ootla village.

As part of a Catch the Trap Drive, forest teams were on an intensive patrolling in the Gudur forest region. They found steel binding wire that was laid and connected to an electric pole.

Two persons on the spot were questioned. “They confessed that they committed the offence and hunted one wild pig through electrocution. They cooked and ate the meat.”

The two were arrested and a case was registered against them under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Forest department poachers Gudur forest Mahabubabad district Wildlife Protection Act 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X