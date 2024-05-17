Forest Officials Foil Illegal Trafficking of 1600 Turtles

Visakhapatnam: The forest officials intercepted a significant case of illegal wildlife trafficking involving the smuggling of approximately 1600 turtles on Thursday in ASR district. The operation unfolded at the forest check post in the Rampachodavaram mandal, where authorities apprehended two individuals in connection with the illicit transportation of these reptiles.

During a routine inspection the forest department's vigilant team, led by range officer Karunakar discovered the turtles concealed in 30 bags inside a minivan . The turtles, valued at an estimated `3 lakhs, were being transported from Konaseema district Ramachandrapuram to Odisha through an illicit agency. Karunakar, a forest department officer, stated that the turtles were being transported to Odisha via Ramachandrapuram. “We have arrested two individuals and registered a case. The investigation is ongoing.”