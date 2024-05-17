Top
Home » Nation

Forest Officials Foil Illegal Trafficking of 1600 Turtles

Nation
DC Correspondent
16 May 2024 8:09 PM GMT
Forest Officials Foil Illegal Trafficking of 1600 Turtles
x
(Image: DC)

Visakhapatnam: The forest officials intercepted a significant case of illegal wildlife trafficking involving the smuggling of approximately 1600 turtles on Thursday in ASR district. The operation unfolded at the forest check post in the Rampachodavaram mandal, where authorities apprehended two individuals in connection with the illicit transportation of these reptiles.

During a routine inspection the forest department's vigilant team, led by range officer Karunakar discovered the turtles concealed in 30 bags inside a minivan . The turtles, valued at an estimated `3 lakhs, were being transported from Konaseema district Ramachandrapuram to Odisha through an illicit agency. Karunakar, a forest department officer, stated that the turtles were being transported to Odisha via Ramachandrapuram. “We have arrested two individuals and registered a case. The investigation is ongoing.”

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Visakhapatnam Andhra Pradesh AP News AP Special News ASR district 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vishakhapatnam 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick