Forensic Report Finds Tapes on ex-Manipur CM Tampered

The Supreme Court on Monday informed a Kuki rights organisation that a confidential report by the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), Gandhinagar, has concluded that the audiotapes allegedly containing former Manipur chief minister N. Biren Singh’s telephonic conversations inciting ethnic violence were “modified, edited and tampered”.

The National Forensic Science Laboratory (NFSL) told the court that the audio exhibits in the case—purportedly implicating Singh in the 2023 Manipur ethnic clashes—were found to be scientifically unfit for voice comparison. Hence, it could not offer any opinion on the similarity or dissimilarity between the questioned and control voices.

The finding emerged during the hearing of a plea seeking a court-monitored probe into the whistleblower tapes related to the Manipur violence.

A Bench of Justice Sanjay Kumar and Justice Alok Aradhe, after perusing the NFSL’s sealed report, directed that its final findings be furnished to the parties and listed the matter for further hearing on December 8.

“Four exhibits showed signs of modification and tampering. Therefore, they conclude that the clips are altered and not original source recordings and are not scientifically fit for forensic voice comparison,” Justice Kumar read from the NFSL report.

Appearing for the petitioner, Kuki Organization for Human Rights Trust, advocate Prashant Bhushan cited a separate forensic analysis by Truth Labs, which found a 93 percent probability that the voice in a 50-minute unedited recording (marked Y1) matched that of Singh.

Justice Kumar responded that the petitioner would receive a copy of the NFSL report to file a detailed response.

When Bhushan noted that Truth Labs had a credible record, Justice Kumar remarked, “We don’t know, because this (NFSL) is supposed to be the premier forensic lab.”

Bhushan countered, “Yes, but it is a government lab, and Your Lordships know that today when the government…” He added that the matter had remained uninvestigated for over a year despite the “very damaging conversations” contained in the tapes.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Union government, submitted that the NFSL had confirmed tampering in the recordings and urged against further intervention, noting that “the situation in the state is now quite peaceful.”

The Bench concluded the hearing by directing that copies of the NFSL’s final report be provided to both parties before the next date of hearing on December 8.