Forces Unearth Record Rs 14 Crore Naxal Dump In Bastar; 34 Rebels Surrender

Raipur: Security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar literally struck gold on Tuesday, the last day of the deadline (of March 31, 2026) set by the Centre to end Naxalism, by recovering a Naxal dump, yielding a cash of Rs 2.90 crore and 7.2 kg of gold, besides securing surrender of 34 rebels with 105 weapons.

The Naxal dump, valued at Rs 14.06 crore, was recovered in a forest in Bijapur district under south Bastar.

The gold recovered in the dump is valued at Rs 11.16 crore.

“This was the costliest Naxal dump ever recovered anywhere in the country”, a police officer said.

A tip off by one of the 25 Maoists, who surrendered in Bijapur on Tuesday with 93 weapons including four AK 47s and nine SLRs, led to the recovery of the Naxal dump, the police officer said.

In Sukma district in south Bastar, another Naxal dump, containing Rs ten lakh in cash, was recovered following a tip off by one of the two Maoists who surrendered in Sukma on Tuesday with one LMG and two AK 47 rifles, the police officer said.

In Dantewada in south Bastar, five Naxals with eight SLRs surrendered.

Similarly, in Narayanpur in south Bastar, a Maoist with one LMG surrendered.