For Assam's Sustainable, Accelerated Development, Vote For BJP And PM Modi: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that for a sustainable and accelerated development of the state, it was necessary to ensure a third-term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also attacked Congress party while asserting that the exodus of Assam Congress leaders that began after Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' will continue even after Lok Sabha elections and more Congress leaders would join BJP.

Exhorting people to vote for re-installing a double-engine government, Mr Sarma reiterated that his government will provide 50,000 additional jobs while reminding as to how his government fulfilled the commitment of one lakh jobs in a transparent way for the first time in the state.

He also assured people that they would receive more benefits under ration cards as services would be expanded, and also more women beneficiaries would be added to the 'Orunudoi' scheme.

Mr Sarma who is addressing two-three public rallies everyday in Upper Assam said, "We had promised people of giving one lakh jobs and the Congress had laughed at us then. But we kept our promise and gave employment to one lakh youths."

He said, "Now, in the next few years, we will give 50,000 more jobs, spread across different departments such as home and education.”

Assuring that all households having ration cards would be included under Orunodoi scheme after Lok Sabha polls, Mr Sarma said that at present Rs 1,250 is transferred every month to the bank accounts of women belonging to financially weaker households but in future this amount would be increased further.

Similarly, facilities for families with ration cards will be expanded soon, he added.

"We have not only ensured that more families have ration cards, but are now also going to provide more facilities for such families, from free food grains to healthcare to insurance, everything will be covered under it," Mr Sarma said.

Mr Sarma also attacked Congress leadership saying that Mr Rahul Gandhi does not know the culture and sensitivities of a particular state.

"Rahul doesn't know the culture of a state. He doesn't study or discuss with his colleagues. He comes and irritates people. If we go to a state, we will have a proper briefing like who are the cultural icons, what things are to be said or not to be said and what are the sensitivities of that state," Mr Sarma added.