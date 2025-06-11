Foolproof Security Measures In Place For Amarnath Yatra: J&K L-G Manoj Sinha Assures Pilgrims

SRINAGAR:Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, on Wednesday assured the devout Hindus intending to visit Amarnath cave-shrine tucked away in the lower Himalayas near Pahalgam that the Jammu and Kashmir government and the shrine board, in coordination with the Centre, have implemented extensive security measures for this year’s yatra, scheduled from July 3 to August 9.

“I request the devotees to come in large numbers for the yatra. The Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) and the administration have improved the facilities for the pilgrims this year,” he said after participating in the ‘Pratham Puja’ held at the 13,000 feet (3882 m) high cave-shrine to mark the ceremonial commencement of the annual pilgrimage to one of the most revered Hindu places of worship.

“I have full faith that significant improvements to essential facilities and services will ensure this year's pilgrimage is memorable and spiritually fulfilling for all devotees. May Baba Amarnathji keep showering his divine blessings on all of us,” the Lt. Governor said.

The SASB has been organizing ‘Pratham Puja’ every year coinciding with Jyeshtha Purnima, a sacred day in Hindu religion, “to seek the blessings of Lord Amarnath for the peaceful conduct of the annual pilgrimage”.

Sinha who is also the chairman of the SASB said that the J&K police, Army, CRPF, and other Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have made foolproof security arrangements for the yatra. “So, I think there is no need for anyone to think about anything, they should come and take Baba’s blessings,” he said.

The General-officer-Commanding of the Army’s Srinagar-based 15 Corps (also known as Chinar Corps), Lt Gen Prashant Srivastava, J&K DGP, Nalin Prabhat, SASB CEO and Principal Secretary to Lt. Governor, Dr Mandeep K. Bhandari, board member KN Rai, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, IGP Kashmir, VK Birdi and other senior officials were also present at the cave-shrine.

The April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 25 Hindus tourists and a local Muslim horse-handler, has indeed raised concerns among pilgrims and stakeholders about the safety of the upcoming Amarnath yatra. The attack, occurring in a key transit area for the yatra, has heightened apprehensions, particularly as it targeted a region critical to the pilgrimage route. This year’s yatra to be spread over 38 days will commence from both traditional Pahalgam (Anantnag district) and shorter Baltal (Ganderbal district) routes on July 3 and conclude on Shravan Purnima (Raksha Bandhan) on August 9.

However, the J&K government has repeatedly assured intending pilgrims of robust measures. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had during his recent visits of Srinagar and Jammu held a series of meetings with senior officials of J&K administration, uniformed forces and intelligence agencies to address critical security issues in the backdrop of the recent India-Pakistan escalation triggered by the Pahalgam terror attack.

The discussions revolved around key focus areas particularly the upcoming Amarnath yatra. The Home Minister has prioritized security arrangements for the annual pilgrimage which is expected to draw over half a million pilgrims from across the country and abroad, given its significance and the heightened security concerns following the Pahalgam carnage. Alongside Baltal, Pahalgam serves as one of the two primary base camps for the yatra.

Sinha later during the day on Wednesday said in a post on ‘X’, “Har Har Mahadev! Paid my obeisance to Baba Barfani and performed the ‘Pratham Puja’ at the Holy Cave, marking the ceremonial beginning of the annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. May Baba Amarnathji keep showering his divine blessings on all of us.”

In another post, he said, “I would request all the devotees of Baba Barfani to visit in large numbers for the Holy Yatra & pray to Mahadev for progress of J&K and the nation. SASB & Admin have improved the pilgrims facilities. JKP, Army, CRPF, CAPFs have made foolproof security arrangements.”

He reiterated, “J&K Administration, Shri AmarnathJi Shrine Board, Army, BRO, CAPFs, J&K Police and all stakeholders are working with complete devotion, dedication, collaboration and clear objectives for hassle-free and safe pilgrimage starting from 3rd July”.

Acknowledging contributions of people of J&K, civil society groups and all service providers in the smooth conduct of the yatra, the Lt. Governor said, “Invaluable contributions of people of J&K, Civil Society and all service providers have always been truly exceptional. I have full faith that significant improvements to facilities and services will ensure this year’s pilgrimage is memorable and spiritually fulfilling for all devotees.”

Earlier during the day, Sinha conducted the on-site inspection of the Disaster Management and Yatri Niwas Complex of the SASB at the Baltal. As per an official statement, he ascertained the progress of the work being carried out at the site, and directed the officials for timely completion of the infrastructure projects being developed to enhance facilities for pilgrims of the yatra.

“At Domail, the Lt. Governor also interacted with the members of the taskforce and staff of BRO engaged in improving and maintaining the yatra track,” the statement said. End it

The following paragraphs may be added to the story when used on the web:

As already reported by this newspaper as the authorities are in the light of security concerns, particularly following the terror attack at Pahalgam, unfolding an ever-hardened and robust security framework to safeguard the pilgrims and service providers during the upcoming Amarnath yatra, the Centre has approved the deployment of 581 additional companies (approximately 60,000 personnel) of CAPFs and paramilitary forces to secure the significant annual religious event.

Apart from these 581 companies, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has authorized the J&K administration and the police to utilise 156 CAPF companies already stationed in the region. These include 91 CRPF, 30 SSB, 15 CISF, 13 BSF, and 7 ITBP units, each comprising around 75 to 80 personnel plus their helpers, the sources said, adding that these with additional troops being inducted by the MHA will secure the pilgrimage routes and surrounding areas.

Last month, the MHA had informed the J&K authorities that additional 425 companies of CAPFs and paramilitary forces will be dispatched by June 10, which will include 130 BSF, 128 CRPF (including 5 Mahila or women units), 67 SSB, 55 ITBP, and 45 CISF companies.

Together with the security personnel already stationed in J&K for law and order duties, the additional troops will be tasked with securing the Amarnath cave- shrine, managing pilgrim convoys, dominating sensitive stretches, and maintaining a constant presence along both the Baltal and Pahalgam routes. A week or so after the conclusion of the yatra on August 9 they will be de-inducted.

Following a formal request from the J&K administration sent on May 20, the MHA flashed a communication to (J&K) Chief Secretary Atul Dulloo and DGP Nalin Prabhat on May 23, informing them about the induction of additional troops.

The MHA has directed the J&K administration to work out the detailed deployment plan in close coordination with the officials of the respective security forces. It has also been asked to make comprehensive arrangements for accommodating and supporting the logistics of additional troops, the sources said.

The Railway authorities have been issued special instructions to allocate sufficient train coaches for the movement of these security personnel to and from the Katra station near Jammu where most of these additional troops will be transported in buses and other vehicles, both for their inbound and outbound journeys.

Apart from deploying thousands of personnel from the J&K police, the CRPF, the BSF, the ITBP, and other CAPFs and columns of the Army across the yatra routes, the base camps of Pahalgam and Baltal will witness their increased presence. Also, all other halting places including yatri niwas will have manifold surveillance systems installed.

The J&K authorities have mandated stringent scrutiny for all service providers, including community kitchen or free langar operators, horse-handlers, porters and vendors. Not only will they have to obtain mandatory registration, each one of them will undergo beforehand police verification to ensure none of them has a criminal background or suspicious links.

Only those cleared through this process will be allowed to serve pilgrims and, as in the past, verified service providers will receive unique identification tags for easy monitoring during the yatra.

As has been the practice in the past couple of years, CCTV cameras, sniffer dogs, drones, and satellite phones will be used for real-time monitoring along the pilgrimage routes, with aerial surveillance to detect suspicious activities.

While the National Highway (NH 44) from Qazigund (the gateway to the Kashmir Valley from the south) to Pahalgam and Baltal is under CCTV surveillance, with additional spotters to monitor for suspicious elements, only the vehicles fitted with Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) can drive the pilgrims to the base-camps from Yatri Niwas in Bhagwati Nagar of winter capital Jammu. These RFID’s as an extra feature to ensure safety of the pilgrims will be provided by the CRPF which is the main component of the security grid established for the pilgrimage.

Each pilgrim will also be provided with an RFID card, the facility first introduced during the yatra in June-August 2022.

As has been claimed by Sinha, the RFID chips have played a great role towards keeping track of the pilgrims during the yatra undertaken through rugged hills.

Sinha reviewed the security measures for the yatra at a special meeting of the Unified Command headquarters (UCH) here recently.

The UCH is overseeing seamless coordination among the Army, paramilitary forces, and local police to address potential threats.

Sinha directed the senior officials of armed forces, CAPFs, intelligence agencies and J&K police to take all necessary action to ensure safe and peaceful sacred pilgrimage.