Focus Shifts to Polling Day As Assam Campaign Ends Ahead of April 9 Vote

Guwahati: The high-voltage campaigning for Assembly elections in Assam came to an end on Tuesday with union home minister addressing three rallies for BJP led alliance candidates in Barrak Valley claiming to get third term for the BJP government in the state while Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge who was in Guwahati also expressed hope that Congress-led alliance will win 72 to 73 seats of 126 assembly constituencies in Assam assembly elections.

With polling scheduled in a single phase on April 9, political parties are making their final push to connect with voters across 126 constituencies in Assam.

The last day of campaigning has seen a flurry of rallies and roadshows led by top leaders. Narendra Modi addressed multiple gatherings, highlighting development initiatives and projecting his party’s vision for continued growth in the state.

At the same time, the Congress stepped up its attack, with senior leader Kumari Selja accusing the BJP of raising divisive issues during elections. Regional outfits such as the Asom Gana Parishad, Assam Jatiya Parishad, and Raijor Dal also intensified their outreach to voters in the final hours.

The 48-hour “silence period” under the Representation of the People Act, 1951 has come into force, prohibiting public meetings, rallies, and election-related broadcasts. Political advertisements during this period will require prior clearance, and leaders from outside constituencies must leave once campaigning concludes.

Officials have urged all parties to adhere strictly to the guidelines to ensure a smooth and fair voting process.

Meanwhile, Chief Electoral Officer of Assam, Anurag Goel, said that all preparations are in place for the polling scheduled on April 9, with special focus on encouraging young voters and ensuring foolproof security and accessibility at polling stations.

Mr Goel told reporters, “For polling in Assam on 9 April, preparations are in place. Polling parties are trained, and stations are identified with facilities like ramps, wheelchairs, electricity, toilets, drinking water, and a new mobile deposit pouch system.”

He said that special arrangements have been made for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and pregnant women, including separate queues and volunteer support.

He said that 800 CAPF companies have been deployed and entire borders would be sealed 48 hours before polling.

He informed, “Around 2 lakh civil polling personnel and 1 lakh police personnel will be on duty, supported by 800 CAPF companies and Assam Police.”

He said that they have also made large seizures of drugs, illegal liquor, and cash. However, seized cash have been returned after verification, he added.