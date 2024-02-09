FM Sitharaman Defends White Paper: Exposes UPA Mismanagement

New Delhi: Defending the White Paper on India’s economy, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that national security was compromised, environmental clearances delayed and leadership failed during the previous Congress-led UPA government. She also said that 10 years of dedicated efforts of the Modi government have put the economy back on rails, and it corrected all mis-governance as well as focussed on reforms. In her opening remarks earlier this morning, she also slammed the opposition, saying that the paper shows “which government puts the nation first, and which puts the families first.”



“I wish to highlight three important issues in the White paper — how national security was compromised in those ten years and how environment as a ministry had become a bottleneck and not one proposal could move and the country’s developmental programmes suffered and finally, how the leadership failed the country,” she was replying to a debate in Lok Sabha on the White Paper.



Challenging the opposition that the document (White Paper) was fully based on evidence, she said that the UPA government indulged in ‘glaring mismanagement’ of the defence sector and its highlight was the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland scam. “I challenge anyone who says this document is baseless. Everything is with evidence. I challenge anyone who says that we have kept the White Paper which has no proof,” said Ms Sitharaman.

She further said that there was a critical shortage of ammunition and defence equipment in 2014, adding that bulletproof jackets and night vision goggles were not available for our soldiers. “Critical shortage of ammunition & defence equipment was the main feature of 2014 when we inherited the economy. Bulletproof jackets were not available for our soldiers. Night vision goggles were not available,” Ms Sitharaman said, adding that the Modi government more than doubled defence budget to Rs 6.22 lakh crore for fiscal 2024-25, from Rs 2.53 lakh crore in 2013-14.

Referring to the HAL’s new factory, inaugurated by PM Modi, she also said the new facility is making modern Tejas aircraft. “We have given it business worth Rs 4 lakh crore, including for helicopter production. When you spend properly on defence and no terrorist attack happens in the country, left-wing extremism violence has declined by more 52 per cent and there has been a 72 per cent decline in security forces deaths, and 68 per cent decline in civilian deaths between 2014-2023,” the finance minister said.





Besides, the FM also said that job opportunities were hurt during UPA regime and ‘Jayanti tax’ was well known to gain environmental clearances in UPA regime. ‘The Jayanti tax during the UPA tenure delayed environment clearances for projects up to a year. The average time to clear projects increased to 316 days from 86 days between 2011 and 2014. “However, we brought in transparency, an online system for green clearance for timely and standardised approvals. Our 10 years of dedicated efforts have put the economy back on rails and we corrected all mis-governance,” she said.

On environmental issues across the country, the finance minister also said that the environment clearances were delayed and leadership failed during the UPA period of 10 years. “In the environment ministry, the average delay in grant of clearances increased from 86 days to 316 days from 2011 to 2014. The environmental clearance papers would still not be secured, 350 files were pending with them, awaiting action,” she said.

“The big-ticket corruption during the UPA tenure averaged one each year and common people were disillusioned. This impacted ease of doing business where cost of business went up, industrial growth was blocked, job opportunities were hurt and youth lost a lot. The big-ticket projects like Vedanta were affected and the image of India as an investment destination went for a toss,” she added.

Claiming the governance in the environmental issues, the FM also said that Namaste Ganga successfully arrested pollution in our river. “Average time for clearance at the central level has been reduced to 70 days from 316 days. The forest cover has increased by 50,000 square kilometres, protected areas have risen to 998, and community reserves have grown from 43 to 220. Twelve beaches have gotten blue flag certification,” she said.