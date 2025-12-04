Flight Disruptions Trigger Fare Surge on Other Airlines

Hyderabad: Amid widespread delays and flight cancellations by IndiGo over the past few days, passengers are now reporting a sharp rise in airfares on other airlines particularly Air India. A price check for the Hyderabad–Delhi route shows a steep difference, with Air India charging as much as four to five times more than IndiGo for the same travel date.

A check on airline booking portals shows that IndiGo is offering economy fares starting from ₹10,750 for non-stop flights scheduled between 11:55 AM and 1:45 PM. Meanwhile, business class seats on the carrier are priced between ₹13,999 and ₹20,999, depending on the timing and fare category.

In stark contrast, Air India’s economy tickets for the same travel date December 6 are priced at ₹28,971, with premium economy at ₹34,062. Business class seats are listed at ₹33,814. Only a few seats remain available across fare categories, according to the airline’s booking platform.



