Flight Disruptions Spark Debate Over Pilot Shortage, Planning Failures And New Duty Norms

New Delhi: The ongoing wave of flight cancellations across the country, allegedly linked to a shortage of pilots following the implementation of revised Flight Duty Time Limit (FDTL) norms, has triggered concerns over planning, regulatory oversight, and market transparency in the aviation sector.

According to industry sources, several airlines struggled to comply with the updated duty regulations aimed at managing pilot fatigue, leading to large-scale cancellations and operational disruptions at major airports. However, the issue has now escalated into a larger policy debate.

In a statement, the Airline Pilots’ Association of India (ALPA India) said the situation raises questions about whether the disruption is the result of poor planning or a deliberate strategy to influence regulatory decisions.

“This situation points to a failure of proactive resource planning by dominant airlines, potentially exacerbated by an effort to pressurise the regulator to dilute the promulgated FDTL norms for commercial gain,” the association said.

ALPA India urged the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to take a stronger stance and ensure that airlines have adequate pilot strength before being allotted new routes or flight slots.

“The DGCA should actively consider the adequacy of pilots available with an airline while granting slots and approving schedules, in the spirit of transitioning to the Fatigue Risk Management System (FRMS),” the statement added.