Flanked by Sonia, Priyanka, Cong top guns; Rahul lands in UP ahead of filing nomination from Raebareli

New Delhi: After the Congress ended weeks of suspense around its choice of candidates from Raebareli and Amethi Lok Sabha constituencies, naming Rahul Gandhi and KL Sharma as its picks from the traditional strongholds; the Wayanad MP, along with his mother Sonia Gandhi and several Congress heavyweights, arrived at party's mini-pocket borough on the last day for filing nominations for the fifth phase of the general elections on Friday.

A chartered flight with Rahul, his mother and several Congress top tuns landed at the Fursatgunj airfield ahead of his nomination filing from Raebareli. The Wayanad MP was flanked by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, Robert Vadra, former Rajasthan chief minister and AICC member Ashok Gehlot, as he arrived at the airstrip.

Rahul and Sonia, the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party who resigned as the sitting Raebareli MP earlier and was elected as a member of the Rajya Sabha from Jaipur, were pictured leaving the latter's Delhi residence after the Congress formally announced its picks for its two UP strongholds earlier in the day.

According to party sources, Rahul will hold an elaborate roadshow in Raebareli before filing his nomination papers at noon. Ahead of his arrival at the Congress stronghold, hectic preparations were underway at the party office in Raebareli to accord him a rousing reception.

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also left for Raebareli on a special flight from Hyderabad's Begumpet airport ahead of Rahul's nomination filing.

A video clip showed the Congress' Raebareli office being bedecked with petals ahead of Rahul's arrival.