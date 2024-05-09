Five-time Belthangady MLA Vasanth Bangera passes away

Mangaluru: Senior politician and five-time MLA from Belthangady K Vasanth Bangera passed away after a brief illness at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Bangera, aged 78, left an indelible mark on Karnataka's political scene, winning the Belthangady seat for various parties across decades.

He secured victories for the BJP in 1983 and 1985, represented Janata Dal in 1994, and triumphed twice for the Congress in 2008 and 2013.

His political journey commenced with a significant win for the BJP in 1983, defeating the incumbent Congress MLA Gangadhar Gowda. Notably, Bangera was among the 18 BJP MLAs elected to the assembly that year. In 1985, he stood out as one of only two BJP MLAs, alongside BS Yediyurappa.

He quit BJP and contested as an independent candidate in 1989. Bangera's return to prominence came as a Janata Dal candidate in 1994 and became the party's chief whip in the assembly. During the Janata Dal split, he remained with Deve Gowda. Bangera's association with the JD(S) endured until the party formed a coalition with the BJP in Karnataka.

In a pivotal move, Bangera joined the Congress, emerging victorious in both the 2008 and 2013 elections. He was closely associated with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Known for his straightforwardness, Bangera's commitment to public service endeared him to the masses, who sought his assistance even during his periods out of power.

Fondly remembered by the people of Belthangady, Bangera's legacy includes his advocacy for critical issues such as the Monkey Fever outbreak, where he drew attention at the assembly in the presence of then-Chief Minister Ramakrishna Hegde.

He was suffering from health issues for a few months. His mortal remains are expected to be brought to Belthangady on Thursday.