Five Cheetah Cubs Born In Kuno National Park, Population Rises to 35

Sheopur: Cheetah Aasha has given birth to five cubs in Kuno National Park, taking the number of cheetahs in India to 35, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Saturday. Aasha was translocated to India from Namibia as part of the ambitious project to revive the population of the world's fastest land animal in India, which had gone extinct decades ago.

"Kuno has witnessed a moment of pure pride as Aasha gives birth to five healthy cubs, strengthening India's cheetah conservation journey. With this, the number of Indian-born cubs rises to 24, and the total cheetah population reaches 35," Yadav wrote on X. Praising the MP forest department, he stated this achievement reflects the tireless dedication of forest staff and veterinarians. "The state is emerging as an epicentre for wildlife conservation," Yadav added

Union Cabinet Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, termed this news as a moment of immense pride and joy for Project Cheetah. In his message posted on his X account, the Minister mentioned that Aasha, the Namibian cheetah, was a second-time mother, and with the birth of the cubs, the tally of Indian-born surviving cubs rises to 24, marking the eighth successful cheetah litter on Indian soil, marking a significant milestone in India’s cheetah conservation journey.

In 2022, India launched the first phase of Project Cheetah, where cheetahs were relocated from Namibia and South Africa to Kuno National Park. The project is being carried out by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) in partnership with the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department and the Wildlife Institute of India.