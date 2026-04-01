Five Kashmir Himalayan Glacial Lakes Face Severe GLOF Threat

SRINAGAR: Five major glacial lakes in the Kashmir Himalayas have been identified as having “very high susceptibility” to glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs), signalling a serious emerging hazard for downstream communities and infrastructure. The lakes— Bramsar, Chirsar, Nundkol, Gangabal, and Bhagsar — were highlighted as particularly vulnerable to potential outburst events triggered by factors such as rapid snowmelt, intense rainfall, seismic activity, or moraine dam failure.

Announcing the findings in the Legislative Assembly, currently in its Budget Session in winter capital Jammu, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that although these lakes are not considered immediately unstable, their physical characteristics and surrounding terrain place them in a category that demands urgent scientific scrutiny and long-term monitoring.

The Chief Minister explained that the assessment stems from a preliminary geospatial study conducted by the University of Kashmir and published in the Journal of Glaciology. The study evaluated 155 glacial lakes using hydro‑geomorphic indicators, including lake expansion patterns, the stability of natural moraine dams, and the configuration of surrounding slopes.

It also mapped downstream exposure zones, identifying habitations and critical infrastructure at risk in districts such as Ganderbal, Shopian, and Kulgam. According to the findings, a potential GLOF from one of the high‑susceptibility lakes could impact approximately 2,704 buildings, 15 major bridges, extensive road networks, and at least one hydropower project, underscoring the scale of potential socio‑economic disruption.

Abdullah noted that while the study provides a crucial baseline for understanding vulnerability, significant gaps remain in accurately estimating risk. The most critical missing element is reliable bathymetric data—precise measurements of lake depth and volume—which are essential for modelling flood magnitude and downstream impact.

Most Himalayan lakes lack such data due to their remote locations and challenging environmental conditions. To address this, the department of geo‑informatics at the University of Kashmir, with support from the Union ministry of Earth sciences, has procured a high‑precision RTK‑enabled robotic echo sounding boat. Bathymetric surveys of high‑risk lakes in the western Himalaya are planned for 2026, a step expected to greatly enhance hydrodynamic modelling and hazard forecasting.

The Chief Minister also outlined a comprehensive mitigation strategy aimed at strengthening preparedness and reducing vulnerability. This included continuous monitoring through high‑resolution satellite imagery, remote sensing of lake expansion and moraine stability, and field‑based observations. Researchers were developing integrated early‑warning systems that combine satellite monitoring, sensor‑based hydro‑meteorological data, and near real‑time communication networks to ensure timely alerts.

Additionally, the government was promoting eco‑zonation and land‑use planning to restrict development in high‑risk downstream corridors, while district disaster management plans are being updated to incorporate GLOF scenarios, evacuation protocols, and community training.

Abdullah emphasised that these measures are intended to safeguard lives, property, and fragile mountain ecosystems in the face of accelerating climate‑driven changes in the Himalayas. As glacial melt intensifies and high‑altitude environments become increasingly unstable, the region faces growing hydrological uncertainty. The government’s focus, he said, is on scientific preparedness, community resilience, and proactive risk reduction to ensure that vulnerable mountain communities are better protected from sudden glacial hazards.