Five Die in Freak Accident in Konaseema District

DC Correspondent
14 May 2024 8:03 PM GMT
Five Die in Freak Accident in Konaseema District
Kakinada: Five persons died on Tuesday night when a RTC bus hit them while they were transporting paddy bags into a tractor near Udimudi village here. According to P.Gannavaram police, the accident occurred when eight workers, including a farmer, were transporting the paddy bags into a tractor. While tightening a rope to protect the paddy bags, they accidentally fell on the road. The workers came under the wheels of a RTC bus which was going on the route at the same time. Three farm workers, a farmer and a paddy trade merchant died on the spot and three other farm workers suffered injuries.

Of the three, the condition of two workers is said to be critical. Police said the deceased were from Adimulam Varipalem village and G.Pedapudi villages in P. Gannavaram mandal. P. Gannavaram police are investigating after registering a case.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
