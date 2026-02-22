Bhubaneswar: Five police personnel were killed and three others critically injured after a speeding trailer rammed into a police Bolero in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district early Sunday.

The accident occurred at dawn near the Sadar police station in Jharsuguda, when the Bolero, reportedly on official duty, collided head-on with a trailer approaching from the opposite direction. The impact left the police vehicle completely mangled, killing five personnel on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as APR personnel Kashiram Bhoi and Debadatta Sa, Drill Sub-Inspector Niranjan Kujur, APR Havildar Lingaraj Dhurua, and Home Guard Bhaktabandhu Mirdha.

Three others — two APR personnel and a sergeant — sustained grievous injuries and were rushed to the Jharsuguda District Headquarters Hospital. Hospital authorities said their condition remains critical.

Senior police officers reached the spot soon after the incident. The trailer driver has been detained, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the collision.

The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the district, with tributes pouring in for the personnel who lost their lives while on duty.