Top
Home » Nation

Five Bookies Arrested with Rs. 37.84 Lakh

Nation
DC Correspondent
8 April 2024 7:25 PM GMT
Five Bookies Arrested with Rs. 37.84 Lakh
x
(Representational Image: DC)

Hyderabad: The Rajendranagar special operations team (SOT) and RC Puram police arrested bookies and punters involved in online cricket betting and seized `37.84 lakh from them in an operation, carried out at Beeramguda Kaman.

Police identified the arrested accused as Mogiligidda Ramakrishna Goud, Mogiligidda Upender Goud, Sonu, Thalari Srinivas and Bandi Vinay Kumar. The first two accused were collecting money for betting through a website. Of the seized money, Rs.18.50 lakh was in cash and the rest in various bank accounts, said DCP Dr Vineeth G.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana Telangana News Telangana Special News Telangana Crime News Rajendranagar Special Operations Team 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X