Hyderabad: The Rajendranagar special operations team (SOT) and RC Puram police arrested bookies and punters involved in online cricket betting and seized `37.84 lakh from them in an operation, carried out at Beeramguda Kaman.

Police identified the arrested accused as Mogiligidda Ramakrishna Goud, Mogiligidda Upender Goud, Sonu, Thalari Srinivas and Bandi Vinay Kumar. The first two accused were collecting money for betting through a website. Of the seized money, Rs.18.50 lakh was in cash and the rest in various bank accounts, said DCP Dr Vineeth G.