Supreme Court sets Five Bail Conditions for Arvind Kejriwal

Hyderabad: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court on Friday in connection with a money laundering case related to Delhi liquor policy case.





Delhi CM may walk out of Tihar Jail today and this move could be a boost for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), as Kejriwal could do the election campaign for the Lok Sabha Polls. AAP is in power in Delhi and Punjab, both these States will go to polls on May 25 and June 1 respectively.

Granting bail to Kejriwal till June 1, the Supreme Court has set five bail conditions for the Delhi CM.

Here are the five bail conditions set by Supreme Court for Arvind Kejriwal



* Delhi CM shall furnish bail bonds in the sum of Rs 50,000 with one surety of the like amount to the satisfaction of the Jail Superintendent.

* Kejriwal shall not visit the Chief Minister's Office and Delhi Secretariat.

* Kejriwal shall be bound by the statement made on his behalf that he shall not sign official files unless it is required and necessary for obtaining approval of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

*Delhi CM will not make any comment with regard to his role in the ongoing case - Delhi liquor policy case - for which he was arrested by ED on March 21.

* Arvind Kejriwal will not interact with any of the witnesses or have access to any official files connected with the Delhi liquor policy case.