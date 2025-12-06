Five Arts Of MP Receive GI Tag

Bhopal: Five ancient handicrafts of Madhya Pradesh have received Geographical Indication (GI) tags.

The handicrafts which received the GI tags included paper mache and stone crafts of Gwalior, Bharwa metal craft of Betul, furniture of Chhatarpur, and stone crafts of Khajuraho.

The Khajuraho stone crafts are linked to the stone crafts of the famous Khajuraho group of temples in Chhatarpur district in the state.

State micro small and medium enterprises (MSME) minister Chaitanya Kumar Kashyap has given credit to chief minister Mohan Yadav for the recognition of Madhya Pradesh’s heritage and congratulated the officials of the departments concerned for the achievement.

The organizations representing the local artisans of the respective handicrafts with technical support from Padma recipient Rajnikant submitted their applications for GI tag to their crafts through the state MSME department, official sources said on Saturday.

The award of GI tags to these handicrafts of Madhya Pradesh will generate employment for the local artisans of these crafts since the art lovers will look for their products as original ones to buy, the officials said.

Madhya Pradesh’s heritage has been listed among India’s Intellectual Property Rights (IPR).

The famed Panna diamond of the state received the GI tag in November this year.

Sources said that as many as 25 products of Madhya Pradesh await GI tag.