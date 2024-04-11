Fisherman Undergoing Treatment at KGH Dies

Visakhapatnam: Fisherman Y. Sattibabu (43), who sustained critical injuries in a boat explosion off the Visakhapatnam coast on April 5, succumbed while undergoing treatment at the King George Hospital (KGH) here on Wednesday.

The mechanised boat, which had sailed from Kakinada, went up in flames around 65 nautical miles off the Visakhapatnam coast after a cooking gas cylinder aboard it exploded around 8 p.m. on April 5. Of the nine fishermen on board, five suffered severe burns.

The injured fishermen jumped into the water and used their VHF set to alert the Indian Coast Guard (ICG).

ICG Vessel Veera responded swiftly to the distress call and rescued the injured fishermen from the sea. It brought all of them ashore and admitted them to KGH for treatment.

Sattibabu, who had sustained 81 per cent burns, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment on Wednesday. The other injured fishermen are Danti Palla Srinu (45), M. Sridhar (50), Gangotri (38), Veerababu (20), Satyababu (40), Vajram (40), S. Sattibabu (52) and Dharma Rao (42).