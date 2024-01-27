Fish, Pigs Die Due to Water Contamination at Srisailam Dam

Kurnool: Hundreds of fish have died in Lingalagattu near the Krishna River, close to the Srisailam reservoir, over the past few days. The matter gained attention on Saturday when affected fishermen filed a complaint with the officials. Further, a few pigs were found dead.

A gauging pond near the bridge in front of the Srisailam dam saw a significant accumulation of dead fish. The water in the front portion of the Srisailam reservoir displayed a noticeable change in colour.

Local fishermen attribute these incidents to water pollution, speculating that the pigs might have died from consuming the dead fish or drinking the contaminated water. Concerns are growing that the polluted water could adversely affect the health of residents in nearby areas, particularly in Lingalagattu and Sunnipenta.

Raghava Reddy, joint director of the fisheries department, said that officials had collected water samples and dead fish and sent them to the laboratory for analysis.

Bharat Lal Naik, fisheries development officer, Srisailam, said that the deaths might be due to oxygen depletion and the accumulation of algae, as there is no flowing water in the dam. He explained that such incidents often occur in winter.