First Woman To Be Inducted Into Fighter Stream Of Naval Aviation

New Delhi: Sub Lieutenant Aastha Poonia became the first woman to be inducted into the fighter stream of naval aviation, paving the way for a new era in the force. She will undergo training for qualifying as a fighter pilot.

The Indian Navy on Thursday celebrated the graduation of the Second Basic Hawk Conversion Course at INS Dega, Visakhapatnam, where SLt Poonia received her wings.

“On July 3, Lt Atul Kumar Dhull and Sub Lieutenant Poonia received the prestigious 'Wings of Gold' from Rear Admiral Janak Bevli, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Air), at the winging ceremony,” the defence ministry said in a statement.

“Sub Lt Aastha Poonia becomes the first woman to be streamed into the fighter stream of naval aviation, shattering barriers and paving way for a new era of women fighter pilots in the Navy,” it said.

The Indian Navy has inducted women officers as pilots and naval air operations officers in MR aircraft and helicopters.

"Streaming of SLt Aastha Poonia into the fighter stream highlights the Indian Navy's

commitment towards gender inclusivity in naval aviation and promoting Nari Shakti, fostering a culture of equality and opportunity," said the statement.