First time voters take out rally, organise awareness programme

Hyderabad: Many first-time voters took part in a voter awareness programme organised by Lords Institute of Engieering and Technology. The students later took out a rally through localities surrounding the college campus at Himayatsagar, carrying placards and banners asking citizens to cast vote on May 13.

Student Ayesha Javeed said, “this information will help first time voters like me to choose the right candidate.” Mohammed Sohail Ahmed said, “We met people in bastis during the awareness rally. Most of them don’t understand the power of votes, which we tried to explain.”



Mohammed Sohail Ahmed, joint director of the college, said, “this is an attempt to promote awareness about the power and importance of voting. Most students are first-time voters. We brought sample EVMs to make it practically relevant.”