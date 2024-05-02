Top
Home » Nation

First time voters take out rally, organise awareness programme

Nation
DC Correspondent
2 May 2024 3:48 PM GMT
First time voters take out rally, organise awareness programme
x
Many first-time voters took part in a voter awareness programme organised by Lords Institute of Engieering and Technolog

Hyderabad: Many first-time voters took part in a voter awareness programme organised by Lords Institute of Engieering and Technology. The students later took out a rally through localities surrounding the college campus at Himayatsagar, carrying placards and banners asking citizens to cast vote on May 13.

Student Ayesha Javeed said, “this information will help first time voters like me to choose the right candidate.” Mohammed Sohail Ahmed said, “We met people in bastis during the awareness rally. Most of them don’t understand the power of votes, which we tried to explain.”

Mohammed Sohail Ahmed, joint director of the college, said, “this is an attempt to promote awareness about the power and importance of voting. Most students are first-time voters. We brought sample EVMs to make it practically relevant.”

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
first-time voters rally Chevella Lok Sabha 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X