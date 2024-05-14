First-time Voters Show More Enthusiasm in AP State Elections

Visakhapatnam/Vijayawada/Kakinada: The ‘debutants of democracy’ have stolen the spotlight in the Andhra Pradesh polls. With a staggering 9 lakh voters aged between 18 and 19, as many as 6,000–7,000 new voters exercised their franchise in each constituency. The injection of fresh blood into the political spectrum promises to shake up the status quo, analysts note.

Soon after casting their votes, several first-timers took to social media to share their inked index finger photos.

The first-time voters had the luxury of casting two votes each – for the assembly and parliament.

These voters say they expect more employment opportunities, skill development training, encouragement to start-ups etc, and several of them aim to set up new units. They want governments to provide them interest-free loans and technical support to start their ventures.

Lavanya, a 21-year-old MSc student, cast her vote for the first time with a clear agenda in mind. "I am giving my first-time vote to form a new government that can provide more employment opportunities," she said.

Vidya Roy, a second-year medical student, was excited about her participation in the electoral process for the first time. "It was very easy to vote. The EVM machines showed us the party we voted for. The experience was great," she shared.

Annadanapu Sravani, another first-time voter, acknowledged the convenience of voting with Aadhaar in lieu of a voter card but lamented the long waiting time. "I was very excited to vote. The EVM process was easy, but the waiting process was too long," she remarked, underscoring the need for smoother logistical arrangements to accommodate the surge in young voters.

Keerthana, a 20-year-old BTech student, emphasised the personal stakes involved in her voting decision. "I have been benefited from schemes and want to make the government win so that many more can get benefitted," she said.

Students like Kavya, Mounika and Likhita expressed their desire for a government that prioritises job creation and reforms in the education system.

V. Srinivas from Vijayawada East constituency opted for the TD-JSP-BJP alliance candidate to bring about a change in government. Others, like V. Meghana, a techie working in Hyderabad, fulfilled their civic duty by casting their vote and encouraged fellow young voters to do the same.

Siblings P. Manoj and P. Rohit felt elated to be voting for the first time and were pleased with the arrangements at the polling stations. G. Karthik, a student from Kakinada, travelled all the way here to cast his vote.

V. Lavanya, a civil engineering graduate, highlighted the lack of minimum facilities and teaching staff in many private engineering colleges. She urged the government to ensure that college managements offer skill development centres without collecting extra fees.

First-time voters in Tirupati and Chittoor districts exhibited great enthusiasm and embraced their civic duty passionately during the electoral process. Patnam Arya, influenced by his mother's teachings, highlighted the importance of voting as he proudly exercised his democratic right.

However, the day faced challenges as Gayatri, another first-time voter, claimed her vote was fraudulently cast through impersonation at a polling booth in the Kuppam Assembly constituency. She lodged a complaint, leading to the authorities allowing her to cast a challenge vote.

Some voters expressed their dissatisfaction with the candidates and opted for NOTA (None of the Above). They urged the government to curb corruption and protect natural resources and the environment. Many water bodies remain polluted, they stated.