First Of Kind ‘Cauvery Aarti’ at Sankey Tank in Bengaluru on Friday

BENGALURU: As part of Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board celebrating its 60 years of service, it’s officials are holding ‘Cauvery Aarti’ (puja) at Sankey Tank located in Sadashivanagar of Bengaluru city on Friday at 6 pm and the programme is the first of kind in Bengaluru city. The aarti function is held jointly by the State Government, BWSSB and various related associations.

The aarti or puja is aimed at paying gratitude to River Cauvery, the main source of water to the residents of Bengaluru. River Cauvery is regarded as the lifeline of Karnataka. Such an aarti or puja is being organized for the first time by BWSSB.

The aarti function at Sankey Tank includes water filled pots fetched from Bhagamandala, where River Cauvery originates in Kodagu district, and puja will be offered to the river. On the occasion, officials have planned to administer oaths on water conservation, ground water recharge and rainwater harvesting.

After taking note of the arrangements for the success of the programme, Chairman of BWSSB Dr Ram Prasath Manohar told reporters the programme ‘Cauvery Aarti’ is aimed at offering gratitude to River Cauvery for meeting water requirements of Bengaluru residents.

Besides, he said, the programme aims to create awareness among the residents of optimum use of water and its conservation since meeting drinking water has been a challenging task.

Dr Manohar said the use of treated water other than drinking purposes will result in less dependency on fresh water sources. The programme intends to bring community, policy makers and experts together and create awareness on water and its conservation.

“The aarti programme would act as a bridge between cultural and scientific approaches to water conservation,” hoped the Chairman of BWSSB.