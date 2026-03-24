First Khelo India Tribal Games Set To Kick Off Today, Close On April 3

RAIPUR: The first Khelo India Tribal Games, being hosted by Chhattisgarh, is set to kick off here on Wednesday.

The ten-day mega sports event, exclusively for tribals, is scheduled to close on April three.

Chhattisgarh deputy chief minister Arun Sao on Tuesday said that a total of 30 states and Union Territories are scheduled to participate in the event, comprising nine sports disciplines.

Medals will be awarded in archery, athletics, football, hockey, swimming, weightlifting and wrestling, while ‘mallakhamb’ and ‘kabaddi’ will be demonstration sports.

According to Mr. Sao, around 3,800 athletes will take part in the National Tribal Games.

The sporting event will be shared by Raipur, Jagdalpur, and Surguja in Chhattisgarh.

A total of 106 medals will be at stake.

Participants of Khelo India Tribal Games were selected through trials conducted by national sports federations.

“The event will significantly boost the state’s sports ecosystem”, Mr. Sao said, while terming the event as a ‘milestone’ in India’s sporting history.

He said that earlier events like Surguja Olympics, and Bastar Olympics were held in the state on a smaller scale, and hosting the Khelo India Tribal Games marks a step towards a larger national platform that will strengthen sports talent and infrastructure in the state.