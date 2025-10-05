First Indo-UK Naval Exercise ‘Exercise Konkan’ Begins In Indian Ocean

The British High Commission (BHC) said on Sunday, “The United Kingdom’s Carrier Strike Group (CSG), led by aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales, has started Exercise Konkan with the Indian Navy in the Western Indian Ocean. The exercise aims to strengthen combined maritime and air capabilities between the UK and Indian navies on the high seas. While the exercise has been biennial since 2004, this marks the first time in history that British and Indian Carrier Strike Groups are conducting a joint maritime exercise.”

The BHC added that the UK CSG, currently on an eight-month deployment under Operation Highmast, linked up with the Indian Navy’s CSG, led by INS Vikrant, to begin four days of complex maritime exercises involving submarines and aircraft from both navies. After the exercise, CSG ships will visit Mumbai and Goa to celebrate enhanced military cooperation, promote British trade and industry, and highlight the “living bridge” of people and culture between the two nations.

New Delhi announced on Saturday that Prime Minister Keir Starmer will visit India from October 8-9, 2025, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This will be Starmer’s first official visit to India. The two leaders will meet in Mumbai on October 9 to review progress under the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, in line with the Vision 2035 roadmap. The discussions will cover key areas including trade and investment, technology and innovation, defence and security, climate and energy, health, education, and people-to-people ties.

Both leaders will also engage with business and industry representatives to discuss opportunities under the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and exchange views on regional and global issues. Prime Ministers Modi and Starmer are scheduled to attend the 6th Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai, where they will deliver keynote addresses and interact with industry experts and innovators.

On the naval exercise, British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron said, “The UK and India believe in an Indo-Pacific that is free and open. We share an ambition for a modern defence and security partnership, a fundamental pillar of UK-India Vision 2035. The joint engagement between our Carrier Strike Groups demonstrates our shared commitment to a rules-based international order and lays the foundation for deeper future cooperation.”

Commodore Chris Saunders, defence adviser at the BHC, said, “Exercise Konkan provides an excellent opportunity for the Royal Navy to train in complex multi-domain operations alongside India as partners in the Indo-Pacific. Both nations operate aircraft carriers and are among the few blue-water, multi-carrier navies. This exercise, the first involving both carriers, enhances our combined capability and allows the exchange of best practices. The UK is also proud to co-lead the Maritime Security Pillar of India’s Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative.”

Commodore James Blackmore, Commander of the UK CSG, said, “It’s fantastic to work again with the Indian Navy during Exercise Konkan to develop our combined operational capabilities. We continue to collaborate to expand our defence cooperation in support of a rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific.”

Following the port visits, the UK CSG will also participate in an aerial defence exercise with the Indian Air Force, allowing both forces to test tactics and share best practices, the BHC said.



