First Indian Navy Woman CO To Take Helm Of Survey Vessel

Visakhapatnam: Indian Navy is all set to have a woman commanding officer for a ship, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar disclosed during an interaction with media on Saturday at the commissioning of hydrographic survey ship INS Sandhayak.

This is a significant milestone and part of the broader trend of increasing gender diversity within the Indian armed forces, with 1,121 women currently in active service.

Admiral Kumar highlighted the diverse roles played by women officers in the Navy, though there is no specific branch designated for them. They are allowed to choose from various roles, such as becoming marine commandos, flying aircraft, or serving on submarines. Currently, four women officers are serving on INS Vikrant.

The Chief of Naval Staff provided insights into the capabilities of the newly commissioned survey vessel INS Sandhayak, including accurate hydrography work and preparation of detailed charts crucial for navigating at sea. These are essential not only for warships but also commercial vessels.

The newly commissioned survey vessel has advanced capabilities, including an autonomous underwater vehicle capable of mapping the ocean floor at depths of 1,000 meters, modern side-scan sonar, GPS, and a position-fixing system.

Admiral Kumar highlighted INS Sandhayak’s potential role in humanitarian assistance, including post natural disaster surveying. It can serve as a hospital ship during wartime.

Addressing security challenges, the Chief of Naval Staff outlined the Indian Navy's robust actions against piracy, including boarding and inspecting vessels to ensure they are not engaged in illicit activities. He also highlighted the recent development of an indigenous anti-drone system to counter the evolving drone threats.

On the upcoming MILAN 2024 event, Admiral Kumar said so far 47 countries have confirmed participation in the exercise.

In his concluding remarks, the Chief of Naval Staff reiterated the navy's commitment to being a gender-neutral force, welcoming women in all roles and ranks based on capability and commitment, rather than gender-specific roles.



