First Batch of Prahar LMGs Handed Over to Army

New Delhi:Adani Defence & Aerospace has delivered the first batch of 2,000 indigenously manufactured Prahar Light Machine Guns (LMGs) to the Indian Army, marking a milestone in domestic defence production. The 7.62 mm Prahar LMGs were produced at the company’s facility in Gwalior. Officials said the first batch was delivered in seven months, ahead of schedule, while the First-of-Production Model was completed within six months. Senior officials from the ministry of defence and the armed forces attended the handover.

The Gwalior facility, spread across 100 acres, has an annual production capacity of up to 100,000 weapons, with over 90 per cent domestic sourcing. The initiative is supported by the company’s ammunition complex in Kanpur, which can produce around 300 million rounds annually.



The Prahar LMG, with an effective range of up to 1,000 metres and multiple firing modes, is designed for varied combat conditions, and is part of efforts to strengthen India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

