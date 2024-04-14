Top
Home » Nation

Firing Outside Actor Salman Khan's Residence in Mumbai

Nation
DC Correspondent
14 April 2024 4:33 AM GMT
Firing Outside Actor Salman Khans Residence in Mumbai
x
Firing Outside Actor Salman Khan's Residence in Mumbai. (Photo: DC)

Mumbai: Two unidentified persons on a motorbike opened fire outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai early Sunday morning, a police official said.

The two persons fired four rounds outside the Galaxy Apartments in Bandra area, where the actor resides, at around 5 am, the official said.
The local police and the crime branch have started a probe into the incident, he said.
A team of forensic science experts also reached the site, the police said.
In March last year, an e-mail threatening Khan was received at his office following which the Mumbai Police registered an FIR against gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar.


( Source : PTI )
Salman Khan Firing Mumbai Maharashtra 
Rest of India Maharashtra Mumbai (Bombay) 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X