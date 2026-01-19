Firefight In J&K's Kishtwar Leaves Eight Soldiers Injured

SRINAGAR: A fierce gun battle erupted on Sunday afternoon between security forces and Islamic militants in the Chatroo area of Jammu and Kashmir’s eastern Kishtwar district, leaving three Army personnel injured, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO).

However, a fresh report from Kishtwar has confirmed that eight soldiers, including the JCO, sustained injuries during the intense encounter. Most of the injuries occurred when the militants hurled a hand grenade at the security forces during the operation.

Officials confirmed that one of the soldiers sustained critical injuries during the firefight.

The confrontation began when security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the rugged hilly terrain following credible intelligence about the presence of militants in the region. As troops moved in to tighten the cordon, they came under heavy fire, triggering an intense firefight that lasted several hours.

The injured soldiers were swiftly evacuated from the encounter site and later airlifted to a higher medical facility for advanced treatment, ensuring they received immediate and specialised care. Authorities have not disclosed further details about their condition but confirmed that all necessary medical support is being provided.

The Indian Army’s Nagrota-based 16 Corps, also known as the White Knight Corps, issued a statement on social media platform ‘X’, saying:

“Contact was established with terrorists in the general area Son Nar, northeast of Chatroo, during a deliberate search operation conducted as part of ongoing joint counter-terror operations along with @JmuKmrPolice. Troops displayed exceptional professionalism and resolve while responding to hostile fire under challenging terrain and conditions. Operations remain underway with additional forces inducted to reinforce the cordon, supported by close coordination with civil administration and security agencies.”

According to officials, one of the search teams encountered a group of two to three foreign militants, believed to be linked to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) outfit. The militants opened indiscriminate fire and lobbed multiple grenades in a desperate attempt to break the security cordon. The troops retaliated immediately, and reinforcements from the Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Jammu and Kashmir Police were rushed to the site to strengthen the cordon and prevent any escape.

The exchange of fire continued intermittently until around 5:40 pm, with security forces maintaining a tight grip on the area. Additional troops have been deployed, and the operation remains active as forces work in close coordination with civil administration and other security agencies to neutralise the threat, officials said.

According to the latest reports, the operation has been temporarily halted for the night to minimise the risk of collateral damage. However, security forces have maintained a strict cordon around the area to prevent any attempt by the militants to escape under the cover of darkness. The situation remains tense, and reinforcements are on standby as the forces prepare to resume the operation at first light.