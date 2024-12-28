Fire triggers blast at namkeen factory in Delhi, four injured

New Delhi: Four workers were injured in a blast triggered by a fire at a namkeen factory in southwest Delhi's Najafgarh on Saturday morning, officials said.A call regarding the fire was received at 8.16 am and 17 fire tenders were pressed into service, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

It is a two-storey building and the fire broke out on the ground floor, he said.

Four workers who were inside the factory were injured in a blast that was triggered by the fire. They were taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, he added.

According to the officials, efforts to douse the fire are underway.