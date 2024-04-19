Fire mishap at commercial complex on Bandar Road in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: A fire broke out in a two-storey commercial complex housing medical and clothing outlets on Bandar Road in Vijayawada at around 7:20 am on Thursday. No one was injured in the incident.



The complex's workers, who resided on the building's terrace, spotted the fire and alerted the owner, who then notified the fire services. Eight fire tenders were deployed, and efforts to douse the fire continued until 4:30 pm. Authorities say that they may extinguish the fire completely by late in the night as the firefighters are still making efforts to put out the fire. Initial reports suggest a voltage surge led to the fire. A power supply disruption early in the morning followed by a loud noise when power was restored led to the fire, authorities said. Police booked a case, and the investigation is ongoing.









