Fire Erupts at Delhi's Common Central Secretariat Building

DC Correspondent
14 Jun 2025 1:34 PM IST

13 fire tenders deployed; dousing operations underway on Janpath Road

A fire broke out at the Common Central Secretariat Building in New Delhi, with Delhi Fire Services deploying 13 fire tenders to control the blaze.

A fire broke out on the third floor of the Common Central Secretariat (CCS) Building on Janpath Road in the capital on Saturday morning, officials said. The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received a call about the blaze at 11.13 am and promptly dispatched 15 fire tenders to the spot. The flames were brought under control by 12.20 pm, and no casualties or injuries have been reported so far, a DFS official confirmed. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

