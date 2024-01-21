Fire engulfs migrant workers’ huts in Nellore district

:Twelve huts accommodating migrant worker families were destroyed in a fire allegedly triggered by an electrical short-circuit in D.S. Palle village of Marrimadu mandal in Nellore district on Sunday. No casualties were reported in the incident.According to sources, several migrant workers from North India were living in makeshift huts constructed from polythene sheets and zinc at the site. These individuals were employed as daily wage labourers for the local tobacco board. Electricity was supplied to the temporary shelters through cables drawn from a nearby pole.It is suspected that a short circuit, possibly caused by power fluctuations, quickly engulfed and destroyed all twelve huts. Families residing in these dwellings suffered significant losses, losing belongings such as clothes and kitchen items.Revenue and police officials reached the spot upon receiving information. After evaluating the extent of the damage, authorities assured immediate relief measures would be undertaken to help the affected migrant families rebuild their shelters.