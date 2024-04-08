Hyderabad: A fire broke out at Bandlaguda's Ratnadeep Select Supermarket amidst renovation work at about 9 am, resulting in substantial property damage. Sources said thick smoke filled the building. The outlet was not open for shoppers. There were no casualties.

Firefighters arrived with two fire engines to combat the blaze. Due to the lack of proper entry points, the fire engines faced difficulties accessing theite, said one Balu, a witness. The fire damaged the interiors, plywood and plastic materials on the premises, said district fire officer S. Sreedhar Reddy. The building formerly housed a function hall, sources said.