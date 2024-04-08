Top
Home » Nation

Fire Damages Unopened Supermarket

Nation
DC Correspondent
7 April 2024 7:58 PM GMT
Fire Damages Unopened Supermarket
x
Bandlaguda's Ratnadeep Select Supermarket. (Image: DC)

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at Bandlaguda's Ratnadeep Select Supermarket amidst renovation work at about 9 am, resulting in substantial property damage. Sources said thick smoke filled the building. The outlet was not open for shoppers. There were no casualties.

Firefighters arrived with two fire engines to combat the blaze. Due to the lack of proper entry points, the fire engines faced difficulties accessing theite, said one Balu, a witness. The fire damaged the interiors, plywood and plastic materials on the premises, said district fire officer S. Sreedhar Reddy. The building formerly housed a function hall, sources said.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Bandlaguda Ratnadeep Hyderabad Telangana Telangana News Telangana Special News 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X