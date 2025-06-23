Fire Breaks Out on Set of TV Show Anupamaa in Mumbai’s Film City

Mumbai: A fire broke out on the set of popular TV serial 'Anupamaa' at the Film City complex in Mumbai on Monday morning, civic officials said. No person was injured in the fire, they said, adding the blaze was doused after about four hours. As per the fire brigade, the incident took place on the set of Hindi serial 'Anupamaa', which stars Rupali Ganguly.

The civic body had initially given another name of the set. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's fire brigade received a call at 6.10 am about the blaze in a tent area of the TV show's set, behind the Marathi Bigg Boss set, located at Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari in Goregaon (East) area, civic officials said.