Fire Breaks Out in 24-Storey Mumbai Building

DC Correspondent
7 Sept 2025 5:36 PM IST

Blaze erupts on 7th floor of Dahisar East high-rise, smoke hampers firefighting

A fire broke out on the seventh floor of a 24-storey residential building in Mumbai’s Dahisar East, with no casualties reported as firefighters battled heavy smoke to contain the blaze.

Mumbai: A fire broke out in a 24-storey residential building in the western suburbs here on Sunday afternoon, civic officials said. There were no reports of casualties in the blaze that erupted around 3 pm on the seventh floor of New Janakalyan Society at Shanti Nagar in Dahisar East, an official said.

The firefighting efforts are underway, he said. The official said that the high-rise was smoke-logged, posing difficulties for firefighters. At least seven fire engines and other emergency response vehicles were at the spot, he said, adding that the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.
( Source : PTI )
