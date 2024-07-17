Fire breaks out at plastic bag manufacturing unit in outer Delhi

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a plastic bag manufacturing unit in outer Delhi's Narela Industrial area early Wednesday, an official said. No one was injured in the incident.



An official from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said the call regarding the fire was received at 1.42 am and 16 fire tenders were pressed into service.

The blaze was brought under control after three hours of dousing operation.

The cause of the blaze is being ascertained by the police.