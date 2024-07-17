Top
Home » Nation

Fire breaks out at plastic bag manufacturing unit in outer Delhi

Nation
PTI
17 July 2024 6:04 AM GMT
Fire breaks out at plastic bag manufacturing unit in outer Delhi
x
Fire breaks out at plastic bag manufacturing unit in Delhi (Photo: Screen-grab from X)

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a plastic bag manufacturing unit in outer Delhi's Narela Industrial area early Wednesday, an official said. No one was injured in the incident.

An official from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said the call regarding the fire was received at 1.42 am and 16 fire tenders were pressed into service.
The blaze was brought under control after three hours of dousing operation.
The cause of the blaze is being ascertained by the police.
( Source : PTI )
New Delhi FIRE ACCIDENT manufacturing unit India 
India Delhi 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick