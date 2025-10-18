 Top
Massive Fire Engulfs MPs' Housing Complex In Delhi

18 Oct 2025 2:29 PM IST

Residents evacuated as six fire tenders battle blaze near Parliament

A fire broke out at a Delhi apartment complex housing Rajya Sabha MPs, prompting evacuations and a major emergency response near Parliament.

A fire erupted on Saturday at an apartment complex on Dr BD Marg housing flats of Rajya Sabha Members of Parliament, causing panic and prompting a major emergency response. Six fire tenders were deployed to douse the flames, while police assisted in evacuating residents to safety.

Eyewitnesses reported chaos as smoke billowed from the building, with crowds gathering on the ground floor. Firefighters and police worked together to ensure residents were moved out promptly. Relief operations are ongoing.

The proximity of the complex to Parliament House, a secure zone, heightened security concerns, with authorities closely monitoring the situation. Footage from the scene shows fire personnel battling the blaze and police directing evacuations amid large congregations of onlookers.

No casualties have been reported so far, and efforts to fully control the fire are underway.


