A fire erupted on Saturday at an apartment complex on Dr BD Marg housing flats of Rajya Sabha Members of Parliament, causing panic and prompting a major emergency response. Six fire tenders were deployed to douse the flames, while police assisted in evacuating residents to safety.

#WATCH | A fire broke out at Brahmaputra Apartments in New Delhi. Six vehicles have been dispatched to the spot



Eyewitnesses reported chaos as smoke billowed from the building, with crowds gathering on the ground floor. Firefighters and police worked together to ensure residents were moved out promptly. Relief operations are ongoing.

The proximity of the complex to Parliament House, a secure zone, heightened security concerns, with authorities closely monitoring the situation. Footage from the scene shows fire personnel battling the blaze and police directing evacuations amid large congregations of onlookers. No casualties have been reported so far, and efforts to fully control the fire are underway.



