Fire at NACIN academy library in Satya Sai

Anantapur: Short circuit led to a fire mishap in the library wing of the recently inaugurated NACIN library at Palasamudram in Gorantla mandal of Satya Sai district on Sunday.
There was a huge smoke leading to fears of major damage and injuries. However, there has been no damage to the building and no harm to the workers.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a few days ago inaugurated the prestigious academy of international standards, first of its kind in the south. AP Governor Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and union finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman had participated in the inauguration.
Sources said workers were fixing false roofing and undertaking welding works. thermocol sheets caught fire which led to a huge smoke.
Fire crews rushed to the spot and put out the fire.