Fire at NACIN academy library in Satya Sai



There was a huge smoke leading to fears of major damage and injuries. However, there has been no damage to the building and no harm to the workers.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a few days ago inaugurated the prestigious academy of international standards, first of its kind in the south. AP Governor Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and union finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman had participated in the inauguration.