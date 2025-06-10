Fire at Housing Apartment in Delhi's Dwarka; 8 Tenders Rushed
A fire broke out in a seventh floor flat of an apartment in Dwarka's Sector 13 Tuesday morning, an official said.A caller rang the Delhi Fire Service around 10 am informing them about the blaze at the residential complex near MRV School.
Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot. A firefighting operation is currently underway, a DFS official said. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
