Fire at Housing Apartment in Delhi's Dwarka; 8 Tenders Rushed

A fire broke out in a seventh floor flat of an apartment in Dwarka's Sector 13 Tuesday morning, an official said.A caller rang the Delhi Fire Service around 10 am informing them about the blaze at the residential complex near MRV School.

People wait to be rescued after a fire broke out in a residential building, at Dwarka, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 10, 2025. — PTI #FireAccident pic.twitter.com/3KnRdsV3oy — Deccan Chronicle (@DeccanChronicle) June 10, 2025

Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot. A firefighting operation is currently underway, a DFS official said. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.



