Fire at Housing Apartment in Delhi's Dwarka; 8 Tenders Rushed

Nation
PTI
10 Jun 2025 11:39 AM IST

People wait to be rescued after a fire broke out in a residential building, at Dwarka, in New Delhi (PTI)

A fire broke out in a seventh floor flat of an apartment in Dwarka's Sector 13 Tuesday morning, an official said.A caller rang the Delhi Fire Service around 10 am informing them about the blaze at the residential complex near MRV School.

Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot. A firefighting operation is currently underway, a DFS official said. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.


( Source : PTI )
