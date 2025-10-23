Fire at Dumka Airport Solar Plant

Dumka: A fire broke out in the battery room of a solar plant in Jharkhand's Dumka airport on Thursday, officials said. The blaze at the plant in Sidhu Kanhu Airport, however, was controlled within a few minutes, and no one was injured, they said.

The batteries of the solar plant, maintained by a private agency, on Thursday morning caught fire possibly due to a short circuit. The authorities immediately contacted the local administration, and the flames were doused soon. The private agency has been asked to look into the technical issues, Director (Operations), Civil Aviation Department (Jharkhand), S P Sinha, told PTI.

Dumka Deputy Commissioner Abhijeet Sinha said the fire was confined to the solar plant and that nobody was injured in the incident. No major damage due to the blaze has been reported, he said. The Dumka airport does not have any scheduled commercial services, officials said.