FIR Registered Against FM Nirmala Sitharaman Over Complaints Relating to Electoral Bonds Scheme

Bengaluru: A case was registered on Saturday against Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and others on the directions of a court here, following a complaint relating to the now-scrapped electoral bonds scheme.According to police, an FIR was registered under IPC sections 384 (punishment for extortion), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) against Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, ED officials, office-bearers of the BJP at state and national level, based on the order of a special court.

BJP Karnataka chief B Y Vijayendra, party leader Nalin Kumar Kateel have also been named in the FIR.

The complaint was lodged by Adarsh R Iyer, Co-President of 'Janaadhikaara Sangharsha Parishath' (JSP) alleging that the accused "committed extortion under the guise and garb of electoral bonds and benefitted to the tune of 8,000 and more crore of rupees."

The complainant further alleged that Sitharaman through the clandestine aid and support of ED officials facilitated extortion of thousands of crores of rupees for the benefit of others both at the state and national levels.

"The entire extortion racket under the garb of electoral bonds has been orchestrated hand in glove with officials of BJP at various levels."

The Supreme Court in February had struck down the electoral bond scheme, saying it violates the right to information and the freedom of speech and expression under the Constitution.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah, whose resignation is sought by the opposition BJP as an FIR was registered against him over the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case, said: "According to BJP leaders' argument, Nirmala Sitharaman should resign now, right?"

Responding to this, JD(S) leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, said: "Why should Nirmala Sitharaman resign? Has electoral bond funds gone to Nirmala Sitharaman's personal account to resign? Has she misused power and benefited herself like you (Siddaramaiah)?" .

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly and BJP leader R Ashoka said the Congress doesn't have moral right to comment on the Union Finance Minister, and there can be no comparison between the electoral bond issue against her and MUDA case against Siddaramaiah.

"....(electoral bond) issue is over, it has been decided by the Supreme Court, and our leader will take necessary action in accordance with law (in connection with FIR). Where is the comparison to a case where you (Siddaramaiah) used the government (land) for personal benefit, to this (electoral bonds case)..." he said.