Hyderabad: A zero FIR accusing BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao of insulting Chief Minister A, Revanth Reddy, that was registered at Hanamkonda on Friday, was referred to the Banjara Hills police for further investigation on Saturday. The complaint was lodged by Congress leaders under the leadership of the TPCC member Bathini Srinivas Rao.

“We will be taking legal opinion before proceeding with the investigation,” said Banjara Hills ACP S. Venkat Reddy.

Srinivas Rao urged the police to take stern action against Rama Rao for levelling false allegations on Revanth Reddy. According to the complaint, Rama Rao had alleged that Revanth Reddy had collected money from the contractors and builders which he had sent to the party headquarters for election expenses. Revanth Reddy would join the BJP after the elections, Rama Rao had alleged.

Srinivas Rao said these allegations were intended at sending a wrong message to the public about the Chief Minister and denigrating him. Rama Rao had no proof for his allegations.