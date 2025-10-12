FIR Lodged for MCC Violation During Prashant Kishor’s Campaign in Raghopur

Hajipur/Patna: An FIR was lodged on Sunday for alleged violation of the model code of conduct (MCC), in force in poll-bound Bihar, during the much-publicised campaign of Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor in RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's Raghopur assembly constituency a day ago, police said.

According to Hajipur Deputy Superintendent of Police Subodh Kumar, the FIR was lodged at Raghopur Police Station of Vaishali district, though Kishor was not named as an accused.

"Permission for the programme had been obtained by Satendra Prasad Singh. Hence, he has been named in the FIR lodged for MCC violation", said the Deputy SP, without divulging further details.

He, however, added that more names may be added in the FIR once the sub-divisional officer of Hajipur, who is touring the places Kishor had visited on Saturday, completes his probe. Meanwhile, when Kishor was asked about the development, he replied, "So many FIRs are pending against me. Let there be one more."

When it was pointed out that he might end up being debarred from canvassing by the Election Commission, the 47-year-old Jan Suraaj Party founder said, "No problem. If they stop me, I will stop". His party has so far announced its candidates for 51 of the 243 seats of the state assembly.

Speculations are rife that Kishor might himself contest against Tejashwi Yadav in Raghopur, who is aiming at a hat-trick from the seat, which has also elected his parents in the past. The assembly elections will be held on November 6 and 11, and the counting will take place on November 14.