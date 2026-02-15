FIR Filed Against Congress Leader After Row Over Shivaji-Tipu Comparison

MUMBAI: Political tensions flared in Maharashtra after State Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal allegedly compared Tipu Sultan with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, triggering protests by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers across the State.

In Pune, BJP members staged a demonstration outside the Indian National Congress office, where clashes broke out after workers from both parties confronted each other. The Congress alleged that stones and bottles were hurled, damaging vehicles and injuring one party worker. Mr. Sapkal accused BJP workers of attacking the office and demanded immediate police action. The BJP condemned the remarks as objectionable.

The Pune City Police on Sunday registered a first information report (FIR) against Mr. Sapkal over the alleged remarks.According to the complaint lodged by BJP Pune city president Dheeraj Ghate, the Congress leader’s statement hurt the sentiments of people who deeply revere the Maratha ruler.

Mr. Sapkal reportedly made the comment while addressing the controversy surrounding a portrait of Tipu Sultan displayed in the office of the Malegaon deputy mayor. “After Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Tipu Sultan belongs to the same lineage of valor. Tipu Sultan declared war against the British. He was a brave warrior who displayed immense courage. He was a son of the soil of India. He never embraced poisonous or divisive ideologies. We should view Tipu Sultan as an equal to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as a symbol of bravery,” he said.

Senior Maharashtra Congress vice-president Mohan Joshi said he had not witnessed such protests in the past 50 years and alleged that the police failed to stop stone-pelting that injured party workers and journalists. “We have submitted a complaint against BJP activists as three party workers and two journalists were injured. While we sought an FIR against BJP activists, BJP leaders, including Mr. Ghate, approached the police to register an FIR against our president. The Pune police assured us of action,” Mr. Joshi said.

Mr. Sapkal accused Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of twisting his statement to incite communal tensions. “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is our deity, our pride and honour. His valour is unparalleled. The Constitution was inspired by the vision of Hindavi Swarajya. We do not need lessons from the BJP,” he said, adding that his remarks were distorted to divert attention from pressing issues.

He alleged that BJP workers marched towards the Pune Congress office and, in the presence of the police, pelted stones, endangering Congress women workers and women journalists. He demanded the immediate registration of cases and arrests of those responsible, naming Mr. Ghate and Mayor Manjusha Nagpure, among others.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Mumbai, on Sunday organised a “Chhatrapati Samman Morcha” in Dadar East to protest the alleged comparison. The march was led by BJYM Mumbai president and corporator Tejinder Singh Tiwana. Participants demanded an immediate public apology from Mr. Sapkal, asserting that any insult to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj would not be tolerated and calling the comparison historically inappropriate and hurtful to public sentiment.

In Ahilyanagar, workers of Bharatiya Janata Party announced Rs 10 lakh reward for anyone who would “cut the tongue” of the Maharashtra Congress president.