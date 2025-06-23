FIR Against West Bengal BJP Chief's Brothel Remark

Kolkata: Union minister and West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar has been booked in an FIR by the police for allegedly comparing the law and order of the state with Sonagachhi, a red light area in the city.

The FIR was filed at the Burtola police station in north Kolkata under sections 79 and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita following a complaint by a local resident, a sex worker, against Mr Majumdar on Saturday night.

While section 79 deals with insulting the modesty of a woman, the second charge is about intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace. Both are bailable however.

The Balurghat BJP MP triggered a controversy last week when he made the comparison after the police tried to stop him in Bhowanipore of south Kolkata from meeting a UK-based doctor, Rajat Shubhra Banerjee, who had disrupted chief minister Mamata Banerjee's speech during her London tour.

In a video shared by the Trinamul Congress on social media, Mr Majumdar was seen telling the cops on June 20, “Apnara Aintake Sonagachir Sex worker e Porinoto Kore Diyechhen Paschim Bange (You have turned the law in West Bengal into sex workers of Sonagachhi).”

While many TMC leaders slammed the union minister for his shocking comment, Mr Majumdar is yet to react to them.